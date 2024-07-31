Q2 2024 Blackbaud Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Blackbaud, Inc. second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Today's conference is being recorded.



I'll now turn the conference over to Tom Barth, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Tom Barth - Blackbaud Inc - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on Blackbaud's second quarter 2024 earnings call. I'm Tom Barth, the new Head of Investor Relations here at Blackbaud. I'm very excited to have recently joined the Blackbaud team. I likely know a lot of you, but I look forward to working with all of you.



Joining me on the call today are Mike Gianoni, Blackbaud's CEO, President and Vice Chairman; and Tony Boor, Blackbaud's Executive Vice President and CFO. Mike and Tony will make prepared remarks and then we will open up the line for your questions. Please note that our comments today contain forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Please refer to our most recent Form 10-K and other SEC