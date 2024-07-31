Q2 2024 Autohome Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Sterling Song - Autohome Inc - Investor Relations Director



Thank you. Thank you, operator, and hello, everyone. I'm Sterling Song, and welcome to Autohome's second quarter and interim 2024 earnings conference call. Earlier today, Autohome distributed its earnings release, which can be found on the company's IR website at ir.autohome.com.cn.



Joining me today on today's call are Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tao Wu; and the Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Craig Yan Zeng. Management will go through their prepared remarks, which will be followed by a Q&A session, where they will be available to answer all your questions.

