Q2 2024 Bausch + Lomb Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to Bausch & Lomb's Second Quarter 2024 earnings call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. Should you need assistance, please signal a conference specialist by pressing the star key followed by zero. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions to ask a question. You may press star, then one on your touchtone phone. To withdraw your question, please press star then two. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to George.



George Gadkowski Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Insights. Please go ahead.



George Gadkowski - Bausch+Lomb Corp-VP - IR & Business Insights



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter 2024 financial results conference call. Participating on today's call are Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Brent Saunders, and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Sam, I'll do Suky. In addition to this live webcast, a copy of today's slide presentation