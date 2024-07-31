Q3 2024 Cencora Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Bennett Murphy - Cencora Inc - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you. Good morning. Good afternoon and thank you all for joining us for this conference call to discuss Cencora 's fiscal 2024 third quarter results. I am Bennett Murphy, Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations and Treasury. Joining me today are Steve Collis, Chairman, President and CEO, Jim Cleary, Executive Vice President and CFO, and Bob much, Executive Vice President and CFO.



On today's call, we will be discussing non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these measures to GAAP are provided in today's press release, which is available on our website at investor dot Cencora .com. We've also