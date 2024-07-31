Q2 2024 Fortis Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Stephanie Amaimo - Fortis Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations



Thanks, Constantine, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Fortis second-quarter 2024 results conference call. I'm joined by David Hutchens President and CEO; Jocelyn Perry Executive VP and CFO, other members of the senior management team as well as CEOs from certain subsidiaries.



Before we begin today's call, I want to remind you that the discussion will include forward-looking information, which is subject to the cautionary statement contained in the supporting slides. Actual results can differ materially from the forecast projections included in the forward-looking information presented today are non-GAAP financial measures referenced in our prepared