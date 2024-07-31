Q2 2024 Radware Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Yisca Erez - Radware Ltd - Director Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Radware's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Roy Zisapel, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Guy Avidan, Chief Financial Officer. A copy of today's press release and financial statements, as well as the investor kit for the second quarter, are available in the Investor Relations section of our website.



During today's call, we may make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company.