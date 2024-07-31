Q2 2024 Ternium SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Sebastian Marti - Ternium SA - Director of Investor Relations and Compliance



Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining us. My name is Sebastian Marti, Ternium's Global IR and Compliance Senior Director. Yesterday, Ternium released its financial results for the second quarter and the first half of 2024. This call is intended to complement that presentation. I'm joined today by Maximo Vedoya, Ternium's Chief Executive Officer; and Pablo Brizzio, Ternium's Chief Financial Officer, who will discuss Ternium's business environment and performance. We will open the floor to questions following our prepared remarks.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking information and that actual results may vary from those expressed or