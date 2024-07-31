Q2 2024 CDW Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



My name is Carly, and I'll be the coordinator for today. (Operator Instructions).



I'll now hand over to Steve O'Brien, Investor Relations to begin.



Steve O'Brien - CDW Corp - Vice President-Investor Relations



Thank you, Carly. Good morning, everyone. Joining me today to review our second quarter 2024 results are Chris Leahy, our Chair and Chief Executive Officer and Al Miralles, our Chief Financial Officer. Our earnings release was distributed this morning and is available on our website, investor.cdw.com, along with supplemental slides that you can use to follow along during the call.



I'd like to remind you that certain comments made in this presentation are considered forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.



Additional information concerning these risks and uncertainties is contained in the earnings release and Form 8-K we furnished to the SEC today