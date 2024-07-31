Q2 2024 New Gold Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Ludi, and I will be your conference operator today. Welcome to the New Gold's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that today's conference call and webcast is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Ankit Shah, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Business Development. Please go ahead.



Ankit Shah - New Gold Inc - Executive Vice President - Strategy and Business Development



Thank you, Ludi. And good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us today for New Gold's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call and webcast. On the line today, we have Patrick Godin, President and CEO; and Keith Murphy, our CFO.



In addition, we also have Luke Buchanan, Vice President, Technical Services; and Jean-Francois Ravenelle, Vice President, Geology, available for the question-and-answer portion of the call.



Should you wish to follow along with the webcast, please sign in from our homepage at newgold.com.

