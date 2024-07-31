Jul 31, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Ankit Shah - New Gold Inc - Executive Vice President - Strategy and Business Development
Thank you, Ludi. And good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us today for New Gold's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call and webcast. On the line today, we have Patrick Godin, President and CEO; and Keith Murphy, our CFO.
In addition, we also have Luke Buchanan, Vice President, Technical Services; and Jean-Francois Ravenelle, Vice President, Geology, available for the question-and-answer portion of the call.
Should you wish to follow along with the webcast, please sign in from our homepage at newgold.com.
Q2 2024 New Gold Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
