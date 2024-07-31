Q2 2024 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Jeffrey Markowitz - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp - Deputy CAO and SVP of External Affairs and Corporate Communications



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Freddie Mac's second quarter 2024, financial results Presentation. I'm Jeff Markowitz, Deputy CAO and SVP of External Affairs and Corporate Communications. We are joined today by our Interim Chief Financial Officer, Jim Whitlinger.



Before we begin, we'd like to point out that during the call, Mr. Whitlinger may make forward-looking statements based on assumptions about the company's key business drivers and other factors. Changes in these factors could cause the company's actual results to materially vary from its expectations.



A description of those factors can be found in the company's quarterly report on Form-Q filed today. You will find the 10-Q, earnings press release and related materials posted on the Investor Relations section of freddiemac.com. This call is recorded, and a replay will soon be available on freddiemac.com. We ask that the call not be rebroadcast or transcribed.



With that, I'll turn the