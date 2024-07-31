Q1 2025 Champion Iron Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Champion's first quarter result of the financial year 2025. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode and following the presentation, we will conduct a question and answer session. But anytime during this call you require immediate assistance, please press star zero for the operator. This call is being recorded on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.



And I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Michael McCain and Corporate Development and Capital Markets. Please go ahead, sir.



Michael Marcotte - Champion Iron Ltd - Senior Vice President - Corporate Development and Capital Markets



Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining the call with us here today to discuss our quarterly results. Just for everyone's benefit. If you would like to see this presentation, it is available on our website at ChampionX.com under the Events and Presentations tab of our website.



I'd also like to highlight that our team will be making forward-looking statements throughout this call, I'd like to