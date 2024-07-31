Jul 31, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Champion's first quarter result of the financial year 2025. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode and following the presentation, we will conduct a question and answer session. But anytime during this call you require immediate assistance, please press star zero for the operator. This call is being recorded on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
And I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Michael McCain and Corporate Development and Capital Markets. Please go ahead, sir.
Michael Marcotte - Champion Iron Ltd - Senior Vice President - Corporate Development and Capital Markets
Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining the call with us here today to discuss our quarterly results. Just for everyone's benefit. If you would like to see this presentation, it is available on our website at ChampionX.com under the Events and Presentations tab of our website.
I'd also like to highlight that our team will be making forward-looking statements throughout this call, I'd like to
Q1 2025 Champion Iron Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...