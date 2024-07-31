Q2 2024 ProPetro Holding Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the ProPetro Holding Corp Second Quarter 2024 conference call. Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to Matt Augustine, Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations for ProPetro Holding Corp.



Please go ahead.



Matt Augustine - ProPetro Holding Corp - Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations



Thank you, and good morning. We appreciate your participation in today's call. With me today is Chief Executive Officer, Sam Sledge, Chief Financial Officer, David Schwimmer, and President and Chief Operating Officer, Adam new news.



This morning we released our earnings results for the second quarter of 2024.



Please note that any comments we make on today's call regarding projections or our expectations for future events are forward-looking statements covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act forward-looking statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These risks and