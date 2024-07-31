Q2 2024 TPG RE Finance Trust Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to TPG Real Estate Finance Trust second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to the company. Thank you. You may begin.



Unidentified Company Representative



Good morning and welcome to TPG Real Estate Finance Trust earnings call for the second quarter of 2024. We are joined today by Doug Bouquard, Chief Executive Officer; and Bob Foley, Chief Financial Officer. Doug and Bob will share some comments about the quarter and then we will open the floor for questions. Yesterday evening, the company filed its Form 10-Q and issued press release and earnings supplemental with a presentation of operating results, all of which are available on the companyâs website in the Investor Relations section.



As a reminder, todayâs call is being recorded and may include forward-looking statements which are uncertain and outside of the companyâs control. Actual results may differ materially. For