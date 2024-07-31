Q2 2024 CNH Industrial NV Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



(audio in progress) (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to Jason Omerza, Vice President of IR circulation.



Jason Omerza - CNH Industrial NV - Investor Relations



Thank you, Brianna, and good morning, everyone. We'd like to welcome you to the webcast and conference call for CNH Industrial second quarter results for the period ending June 30th, 2024. This call is being broadcast live on our Web site as copyrighted by CNH. Any other use, recording or transmission of any portion of this broadcast without the express written consent of CNH is strictly prohibited. Hosting today's call are our new CEO, Gerrit Marx, and our CFO, Oddone Incisa.



They will use the material available for download from the CNH website. Please note that any forward-looking statements that we might make during today's call are subject to the risks and uncertainties mentioned in the Safe Harbor statement. Included in the presentation material additional information pertaining to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially is contained in the