Q2 2024 Borgwarner Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Please standby, we're about to begin. Good morning, everyone. My name is Beau, and I will be your conference facilitator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the BorgWarner 2024 second quarter results conference call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the call over to Patrick Nolan, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Nolan, you may begin your conference.
Patrick Nolan - BorgWarner Inc. - VP of IR
Thank you, Beau. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. We issued our earnings release earlier this morning. It's posted on our website, borgwarner.com, both on our home page and Investor Relations homepage.
Before we begin, I need to inform you that during this call, we may make forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties as detailed in our 10-K. Our actual results may differ significantly from the matters discussed today.
During today's presentation, we'll highlight certain non-GAAP measures in order to provide a clearer picture of how the core business
