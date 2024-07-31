Q2 2024 Littelfuse Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Littelfuse Second Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Today's call is being recorded. And at this time, I would like to turn the call over to the Head of Investor Relations, David Kelly. Please proceed.



David Lee Kelley - Littelfuse Inc - Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome to the Littelfuse Second Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With me today are Dave Hansen, President and CEO, and Meenal Cessna, Executive Vice President and CFO. Yesterday, we reported results for our second quarter and a copy of our earnings release and slide presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of our website. A webcast of today's conference call will also be available on our website.



Please review yesterday's press release and our Form 10-K and 10