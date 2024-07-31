Q2 2024 Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Editor



Please stand by for streaming text.



Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Lincoln Electric 2020 for a second quarter financial results conference call. All lines have been placed on mute, and this call is being recorded. It is my pleasure to introduce your host, Amanda Butler, Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications. Thank you. You may begin.



Amanda Butler - Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations and Communications



Thank you, Greg, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Lincoln Electric's Second Quarter 2024 conference call. We released our financial results earlier today, and you can find our release and this call's slide presentation at Lincoln Electric.com in the Investor Relations section. Joining me on the call today is Steve Headland, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Gabe Bruno, Chief Financial Officer. Following our prepared remarks, we're happy to take your questions.



But before we start our discussion, please note that certain statements made during this