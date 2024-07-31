Q2 2024 BXP Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



I would now like to hand the conference call over to your first speaker, Helen Han, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Helen Han - Boston Properties, Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning, and welcome to BXP's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. The press release and supplemental package were distributed last night and furnished on Form 8-K. In the supplemental package, BXP has reconciled all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in accordance with Reg G. If you did not receive a copy, these documents are available in the Investors section of our website at investors.bxp.com. A webcast of this call will be available for 12 months.



At this time, we would like to