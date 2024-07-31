Q2 2024 STAG Industrial Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the STAG Industrial, Inc., second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions). Please note, this conference is being recorded.



Iâll now turn conference over to your host, Steve Xiarhos. you may begin.



Steve Xiarhos - STAG Industrial Inc - Associate Capital Markets & Investor Relations



Thank you. Welcome to STAG Industrial's conference call covering the second-quarter 2024 results. In addition to the press release distributed yesterday, we have posted an unaudited quarterly supplemental information presentation on the company's website at www.stagindustrial.com, under the Investor Relations section. On today's call, the company's prepared remarks and answers to your questions will contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those discussed today.