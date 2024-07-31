Jul 31, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. My name is Donna, and I will be your operator. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder to all participants, this conference call is being recorded.
I will now turn the conference over to your host, Sarah Inmon. Ms. Inmon, please proceed.
Sarah Inmon - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd - Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us for our second-quarter 2024 earnings and business update call. I'm joined today by Harry Sommer, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; and Mark Kempa, Executive Vice President and CFO.
As a reminder, this conference call is being simultaneously webcast on the company's Investor Relations website at www.nclhltd.com/investors. Throughout the call, we will refer to a slide presentation that can be found on our Investor Relations website. Both the conference call and the
Q2 2024 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...