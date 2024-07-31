Jul 31, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. My name is Donna, and I will be your operator. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder to all participants, this conference call is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to your host, Sarah Inmon. Ms. Inmon, please proceed.



Sarah Inmon - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd - Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications



Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us for our second-quarter 2024 earnings and business update call. I'm joined today by Harry Sommer, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; and Mark Kempa, Executive Vice President and CFO.



As a reminder, this conference call is being simultaneously webcast on the company's Investor Relations website at www.nclhltd.com/investors. Throughout the call, we will refer to a slide presentation that can be found on our Investor Relations website. Both the conference call and the