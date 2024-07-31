Q2 2024 Voya Financial Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Welcome to Voya Financial's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to Mike Katz, Executive Vice President of Finance. Please go ahead.



Michael Katz - Voya Financial Inc - Executive Vice President - Finance



Thank you. And good morning. Welcome to Voya Financial's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. We appreciate all of you who have joined us this morning. As a reminder, materials for today's call are available on our website at investors.voya.com.



Turning to slide 2. Some of the comments made during the call may contain forward-looking statements or refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of federal securities law. GAAP reconciliations are available in our press release and financial supplement found on our website.



Now, joining me on the call are Heather Lavallee, our Chief Executive Officer; and Don Templin, our Chief Financial Officer. After their prepared remarks, we will