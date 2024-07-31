Jul 31, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Editor



Please stand by for streaming text.



Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Wingstop same Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded today, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. On the call today are Michael Kasbar, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Alex Kelly, data, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. I would now like to turn the conference over to Alex. Please go ahead.



Alex Kaleida - Wingstop Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President



Food, and welcome to the Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 earnings conference call for Wingstop. Our results were published earlier this morning and are available on our Investor Relations website at ir dot wingstop.com. Our discussion today includes forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from