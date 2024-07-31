Q2 2024 Ovintiv Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Ovintiv's 2024 second-quarter results conference call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.



(Operator Instructions) Please be advised that this conference call may not be recorded or rebroadcast without the expressed consent of Ovintiv. I would now like to turn the conference call over to Jason Verhaest from Investor Relations.



Please go ahead, Mr. Verhaest.



Jason Verhaest - Ovintiv Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations & Planning



Thanks, Joanna, and welcome, everyone, to our second-quarter conference call. This call is being webcast, and the slides are available on our website at ovintiv.com. Please take note of the advisory regarding forward-looking statements at the beginning of our slides and in our disclosure documents filed on EDGAR and SEDAR+.



Following prepared remarks, we'll be available to take your questions. I will now turn the call over to our President and CEO, Brendan McCracken.



Brendan McCracken -