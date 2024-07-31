Q2 2024 Garmin Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

Teri Seck - Garmin Ltd - Director, Investor Relations



Good morning. We would like to welcome you to Garmin Limited's second-quarter 2024 earnings call.



This earnings call includes projections and other forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Limited and its business. Any statements regarding our future financial position, revenues, segment growth rates, earnings, gross margins, operating margins, future dividends