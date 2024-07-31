Q2 2024 Garmin Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. My name is Christina, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Garmin Limited second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the floor over to you, Teri Seck, Director of Investor Relations. Teri, you may begin.
Teri Seck - Garmin Ltd - Director, Investor Relations
Good morning. We would like to welcome you to Garmin Limited's second-quarter 2024 earnings call. Please note that the earnings press release and related slides are available at Garmin's Investor Relations site on the Internet at www.garmin.com/stock. An archive of the webcast and related transcript will also be available on our website.
This earnings call includes projections and other forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Limited and its business. Any statements regarding our future financial position, revenues, segment growth rates, earnings, gross margins, operating margins, future dividends
