Jul 31, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings and welcome to Public Storage second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Ryan Burke. Thank you. You may begin.
Ryan Burke - Public Storage - Vice President of Investor Relations
Thank you, Rob. Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our second-quarter 2024 earnings call. I'm here with Joe Russell and Tom Boyle. Before we begin, we want to remind you that certain matters discussed during this call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws.
These forward-looking statements are subject to certain economic risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements speak only as of today, July 31, 2024, and we assume no obligation to update, revise, or supplement statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.
A reconciliation to GAAP of the non-GAAP financial measures we provide on this call is included in our earnings
Q2 2024 Public Storage Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...