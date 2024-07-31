Q2 2024 Macerich Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the second-quarter 2024 Macerich earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that, today's conference is being recorded. I would like now to turn the conference over to Samantha Greening, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Samantha Greening - Macerich Co - Director - Investor Relations



Thank you for joining us on our second-quarter 2024 earnings call.



During the course of this call, we will be making certain statements that may be deemed forward-looking within the meaning of the Safe Harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding projections, plans, or future expectations. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of risks and uncertainties set forth in today's press release and our SEC filings.



Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the earnings release and supplemental filed on Form 8-K with the SEC, which