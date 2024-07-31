Q2 2024 Essex Property Trust Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Editor



Please standby for live streaming.



Operator



So good day, and welcome to Essex Property Trust Second Quarter 2024 earnings call. As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded. Statements made on this conference call regarding expected operating results and other future events are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are made based on current expectations, assumptions and beliefs as well as information available to the Company at this time.



The number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Further information about these risks can be found on the Company's filings with the SECD. is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ms. Angela Kleiman, President and Executive Officer for Essex Property Trust.



Angela Kleiman - Essex Property Trust, Inc - President, CEO, Director



Thank you, Ms. Claire. I mean, he began Good morning and thank you for joining Essex Second Quarter Earnings Call for our path will follow with