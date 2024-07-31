Q2 2024 Standard BioTools Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

David Holmes - Standard BioTools Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Standard BioTools' second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Leading the call today is Michael Egholm, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Black, Chief Financial Officer. At the close of market today, Standard BioTools released its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.



During the call, we will review our results and provide an update on our financial and operational performance, 2024 outlook, market trends, and strategic initiatives. During the call, we will be making forward-looking statements about events and circumstances that have not yet occurred, including plans and projections of our business, our outlook for 2024 and future financial results,