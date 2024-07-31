Q2 2024 Glaukos Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Glauko's Corporation's second-quarter 2024 financial results conference call. A copy of the company's press release and quarterly summary documents, both issued after the market close today are available at www.glaukos.com. (Operator instructions) To note this call is being recorded and an archived replay will be available online in the Investor Relations section at www.glaukos.com.



I will now turn the call over to Chris Lewis, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs.



Chris Lewis - Glaukos Corp - Vice President of IR & Corporate Affairs



Thank you and good afternoon. Joining me today are Glaukos' Chairman and CEO, Tom Burns; President and COO, Joe Gilliam; and CFO, Alex Thurman.



Similar to prior quarters, the company has posted a document on its Investor Relations website under the Financials & Filings Quarterly Results section titled Quarterly summary. This document is