Q2 2024 Riot Platforms Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Phil McPherson - Riot Platforms Inc - Vice President of Capital Markets & Investor Relations



Thank you, Zeeco. Good afternoon, and welcome to Riot Platforms' second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. My name is Phil McPherson, and joining me on today's call from Riot are Jason Les, CEO; Colin Yee, CFO; and Jason Chung, Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Development and Strategy.



On the right, at the Investor Relations website, you can find our second-quarter 2024 earnings press release and accompanying earnings presentation, which are intended to supplement today's prepared remarks and which include a discussion of certain non-GAAP items. Non-GAAP financial measures provided should not be considered as a