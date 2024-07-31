Jul 31, 2024 / 08:45PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Qualcomm third quarter fiscal 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)
As a reminder, this conference is being recorded July 31, 2024. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the call over to Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Lopez-Hodoyan, please go ahead.
Mauricio Lopez-Hodoyan - Qualcomm Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations
Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. Today's call will include prepared remarks by Cristiano Amon and Akash Palkhiwala. In addition, Alex Rogers will join the question-and-answer session.
You can access our earnings release and a slide presentation that accompany this call on our Investor Relations website. In addition, this call is being webcast on qualcomm.com and a replay will be available on our website later today.
During the call today, we will use non-GAAP financial measures as defined in Regulation G, and you can find the related reconciliations to GAAP
Q3 2024 Qualcomm Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2024 / 08:45PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...