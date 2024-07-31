Q2 2024 SSR Mining Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Alex Hunchak - SSR Mining Inc - Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. And hello, everyone. Thank you for joining today's conference call, during which we'll provide an update on the ÃÃ¶pler incident, as well as a review of our second-quarter financial results. Our consolidated financial statements have been presented in accordance with US GAAP. These financial statements have been filed on EDGAR, SEDAR, ASX, and are also available on our website.



To accompany our call, there is an online webcast and you will find the information to access the webcast in our news release relating to this call. Please note that all figures discussed during the call are in US dollars unless otherwise indicated.

