Jul 31, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to Sleep Number's Q2 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Today's call is being recorded. If anyone has any objections, you may disconnect at this time.
I would like to introduce Dave Schwantes, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Thank you, Dave. You may begin.
Dave Schwantes - Sleep Number Corp - Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations
Good afternoon and welcome to Sleep Number Corporation Second Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Thank you for joining us. I am Dave Schwantes, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. With me today are Shelly Ibach, our Chair, President and CEO; and Francis Lee, our Chief Financial Officer. This telephone conference is being recorded and will be available on our website at sleepnumber.com.
Please refer to the details in our news release to access the replay, please also refer to our news release for a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures and supplemental financial information included in the news release or that may be discussed on
Q2 2024 Sleep Number Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...