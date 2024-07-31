Q2 2024 LivePerson Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to LivePerson's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. My name is Irene, and I will be your conference operator today. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference call over to Mr. Jon Perachio, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Jon Perachio - LivePerson Inc - Senior Director, Investor Relations



Thank you, Irene. Joining me in today's call is John Sabino, CEO; and John Collins, CFO and COO. Please note that during today's call we will make forward-looking statements which are predictions, projections, and other statements about future results.



These statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions as of today, July 31, 2024, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors including those described in today's earnings press release, in the comments made during this conference call, as well as in 10-K's, 10