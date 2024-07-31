Q2 2024 Energy Recovery Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

James Siccardi - Energy Recovery Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Energy Recovery's 2024 second-quarter earnings conference call. My name is Jim Siccardi, Vice President of Investor Relations at Energy Recovery, and I'm here today with our President and Chief Executive Officer, David Moon; and Brandon Young, our Controller and Interim Chief Accounting Officer.



During today's call, we may make projections and other forward-looking statements under the Safe Harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. These statements may discuss our business, economic and market outlook, growth expectations, new products and their performance, cost structure