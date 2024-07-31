Q2 2024 Meta Platforms Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Krista, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Meta second-quarter earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) This call will be recorded. Thank you very much.



Kenneth Dorell, Meta's Director of Investor Relations, you may begin.



Kenneth Dorell - Meta Platforms Inc - IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Meta Platform's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today to discuss our results are Mark Zuckerberg, CEO; and Susan Li, CFO.



Before we get started, I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these results to differ materially are set forth in today's earnings press release and in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC.



Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of