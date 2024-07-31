Q2 2024 Alkami Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Steve Calk - Alkami Technology Inc - Vice President of Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. And with me today on today's call are Alex Sherman, Chief Executive Officer, and Bryan Hill, Chief Financial Officer.



During today's call, we may make forward-looking statements about guidance and other matters regarding our future performance. These statements are based on management's current views and expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties.



Our actual results may be materially different