Q2 2024 Schrodinger Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to today's call during which we will provide an update on the company and review our second-quarter 2024 financial results. Earlier today, we issued a press release summarizing our financial results and progress across the company, which is available on our website at schrodinger.com.



Here with me on our call today are Ramy Farid, Chief Executive Officer; Geoff Porges, Chief Financial Officer; and Karen Akinsanya, President of R&D and