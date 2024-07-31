Q2 2024 Paysign Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Kevin, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Paysign, Inc., second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



The comments on today's call regarding Paysign's financial results will be on a GAAP basis unless otherwise noted. Paysign's earnings release was disseminated to the SEC earlier today and can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website, paysign.com, which includes reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to GAAP reported amounts.



Additionally, as set forth in more detail in our earnings release, I'd like to remind everyone that today's call will include forward-looking statements regarding Paysign's future performance. Actual performance could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Information about the factors that could affect future performance are summarized at the end of Paysign's earnings release and in our recent SEC filings.



Lastly, a replay of this call will be available until