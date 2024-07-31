Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Financial Performance Amid Rising Interest Costs

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) reports robust FFO and high occupancy rates, while navigating increased debt expenses and market challenges.

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Summary
  • Funds From Operations (FFO): $109.3 million or $0.172 per unit in FY 24.
  • Gross Property Income: $227.2 million, an increase of $7.2 million year on year.
  • Net Operating Income Growth: 6.5% like-for-like for the year.
  • Interest Costs: Increased by $7.5 million to $51.4 million for the full year.
  • Asset Divestments: $120 million of assets sold at an average 4% premium to book value.
  • Portfolio Valuation: $3.8 billion as at 30 June with high occupancy of 97.1%.
  • Weighted Average Lease Expiry (WALE): 7.6 years.
  • Pro Forma Gearing: 34%.
  • Net Tangible Assets (NTA): $3.86 per unit.
  • Leasing Transactions: Over 300,000 square meters with average re-leasing spreads of 43%.
  • Development Completions: Over 57,000 square meters in FY 24.
  • Debt Hedging: 93% of debt hedged at the end of FY 25.
  • Distribution Guidance for FY 25: $0.163 per unit.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP, Financial) delivered upgraded FFO guidance of $0.172 per unit for FY 24, showcasing strong financial performance.
  • The company achieved a 43% average re-leasing spread across significant leasing transactions, indicating robust demand for its properties.
  • High occupancy rate of 97.1% and a weighted average lease expiry of 7.6 years, reflecting strong tenant retention and long-term stability.
  • Successful divestment of non-core assets at an average 4% premium to book value, optimizing portfolio construction and maintaining liquidity.
  • Development pipeline with an estimated value of $1 billion, focusing on urban infill industrial markets, providing future growth opportunities.

Negative Points

  • Higher debt costs impacted financial performance, with total interest costs increasing by $7.5 million to $51.4 million for the full year.
  • Some leasing transactions, such as the Campbellfield project, took longer than expected to lease up, indicating potential market challenges.
  • The payout ratio has been coming down modestly over the past few years, reflecting a cautious approach to capital management.
  • Increased supply in the industrial market, albeit modest, could potentially impact rental growth and occupancy rates in the future.
  • Potential impact of new taxes and charges, such as the absentee owner surcharge and commercial industrial property tax in Victoria, on property values and investor sentiment.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more color on the key inputs for FY 25 guidance, particularly around re-leasing spreads, occupancy, and interest costs?
A: We forecast an average funding rate of 4.6% for the full year. Each vacancy or lease expiry has been individually assessed, so we can't provide a single average for downtime or re-leasing spreads. – Jesse Curtis, Head of Industrial and Fund Manager

Q: Why has the payout ratio been coming down modestly over the past few years?
A: We have a long-term ambition to get the payout ratio to about 90%. Currently, we are comfortable with a payout ratio of around 93% for FY '24. This is a prudent capital management position, considering potential capital commitments from the development pipeline. – Unidentified Company Representative

Q: Can you step through your development hurdle rates and expected starts in FY '25?
A: In FY '25, most projects are still in the planning phase, so there won't be significant starts impacting FFO. We are targeting yield on cost in excess of 6.5% for most projects. – Unidentified Company Representative

Q: What are your expectations for market rent growth in '25, given rising vacancy rates in industrial markets?
A: Despite rising vacancy rates, the national vacancy rate is still below 2%. We expect rental growth across most industrial markets in the next 12 months, though it may not be as strong as in FY '22 and FY '23. – Unidentified Company Representative

Q: Can you provide an update on the leasing at Campbellfield and your expectations for the remaining 20,000 square meters?
A: We have interest in both units at Campbellfield but no executed lease agreements yet. We expect these facilities to be leased in the coming months, hopefully by half-year results. – Unidentified Company Representative

Q: What are your expectations for FY '25 in terms of capital transactions, both buying and selling?
A: We expect valuations to stabilize through FY '25, with continued strong demand for our assets. We have a good track record of selling assets at or above book value, and we are confident in maintaining this trend. – Unidentified Company Representative

Q: How are sublease space and incentives tracking across the portfolio?
A: Most sublease space and softness are in tenancies over 20,000 square meters, which doesn't significantly impact our portfolio. Our average tenant size is about 7.5 to 8,000 square meters, where demand remains strong. – Unidentified Company Representative

Q: Can you comment on the impact of the absentee owner surcharge and commercial industrial property tax in Victoria on values?
A: It's too early to determine the full impact. We haven't seen enough transactions to ascertain how foreign owners will price the change in taxation. It's something to watch in the coming years. – Unidentified Company Representative

Q: What are your expectations for demand over the next six months?
A: We expect the second half of calendar year 2024 to be stronger than the first half. Our assets, particularly those with smaller tenancy profiles, continue to see high demand. – Unidentified Company Representative

Q: Can you provide more details on the data center acquisition and the likelihood of tenant renewal?
A: We are confident in tenant renewal due to the availability of power at the site. If the space becomes available, it remains an attractive proposition due to its power availability. – Unidentified Company Representative

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.