Klepierre (KLPEF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Growth in Retail Sales and EBITDA

Key metrics show robust performance, but challenges in asset disposals and occupancy rates persist.

8 minutes ago
Summary
  • Footfall: Up 2% in H1 and 11.5% since June 2022.
  • Retail Sales: Increased by 3.9% in H1 2024.
  • Occupancy Rate: 96.2%, up 50 basis points over one year.
  • Collection Rate: Increased by 120 basis points to 97.7%.
  • Net Rental Income: 6% like-for-like increase in H1 2024.
  • EBITDA Growth: 5.4% growth, with EBITDA margin improving by 60 basis points.
  • Net Current Cash Flow Per Share: EUR1.25 in H1 2024, 3.3% growth.
  • Guidance for 2024: Expected 5% increase in EBITDA and net current cash flow to reach EUR2.52 to EUR2.55 per share.
  • Net Debt to EBITDA: Historic low at 7.3 times.
  • Loan to Value Ratio: Decreased to 37.6%, down 40 basis points over six months.
  • Net Tangible Assets Per Share: Grew 4.3% to EUR31.4 per share.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 31, 2024

Positive Points

  • Klepierre (KLPEF, Financial) reported a 6% like-for-like increase in net rental income for the first half of 2024, outperforming its retail peers in Europe.
  • The company achieved a 5.4% growth in EBITDA, with an improvement in EBITDA margin by 60 basis points.
  • Footfall increased by 2% in H1 and 11.5% since June 2022, indicating strong visitor engagement.
  • Klepierre (KLPEF) successfully executed 900 leases, generating a 3% positive rental uplift on renewals and re-leasing.
  • The company has a sector-leading balance sheet, with a net debt to EBITDA ratio at a historic low of 7.3 times and a loan-to-value ratio decreased to 37.6%.

Negative Points

  • Despite the positive performance, the investment market remains very quiet, limiting opportunities for asset disposals.
  • Occupancy rates, while improved, are still suboptimal in certain markets like France and Spain due to past bankruptcies.
  • The company faces challenges in further improving collection rates, which are currently slightly below pre-pandemic levels.
  • Klepierre (KLPEF) has no specific acquisition targets for the remainder of the year, indicating potential limitations in growth opportunities.
  • The valuation of assets remains conservative, with appraisers lagging behind in reflecting the company's leasing performance and market conditions.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you give us any color on asset disposals this year? And are you planning to do more?
A: We have disposed of assets worth over EUR100 million at favorable conditions, 14% above book value with an average 5.5% net initial yield. While the investment market remains quiet, we continue to curate our portfolio without a specific disposal target.

Q: Can you describe your investment pipeline going forward and is there any geography more interesting?
A: We focus on our core markets: France, Italy, Iberia, and Scandinavia. We only consider opportunities in these geographies where our platform is strong and can support retailer growth.

Q: What would be your incremental firepower to make additional acquisitions?
A: We maintain a high investment grade rating and have an investment capacity of EUR700 million between 2024 and 2025, as per S&P's latest notes.

Q: Where do you see lending yields, rental uplift, and occupancy in 2024?
A: We expect to see continued improvement in occupancy, particularly in France and Spain, where we are still slightly below pre-COVID levels due to recent bankruptcies.

Q: Can you remind us of the level of disposals and acquisitions accounted for in the guidance today?
A: Our guidance includes a small amount of disposals but no acquisitions. We are in line with our budget and may do slightly more disposals, but it will not be extremely material.

Q: Is there further room to improve EBITDA margin in the next 18 months?
A: Yes, we expect to maintain tight cost control and stable costs, which should allow for continued improvement in EBITDA margin.

Q: How does the collection rate compare to pre-pandemic levels and where could it go?
A: Pre-pandemic, our collection rate was between 98.6% and 98.9%. We aim to reach around 98%, with some markets already at 99.5%.

Q: What is your outlook on capital values given the current market conditions?
A: We expect a positive market effect as long-term rates normalize. Our valuations have already seen a 2.5% increase in cash flow, offsetting a slight negative market effect.

Q: How do vendors view the higher yielding assets you acquired compared to your portfolio valuation?
A: Valuations are based on transactions between willing buyers and sellers. Our recent acquisitions were done at attractive conditions, but they do not impact our overall portfolio valuation.

Q: Have you considered acquiring listed companies trading at a discount to NAV?
A: We have the capacity for external growth but will only pursue opportunities that add value to our portfolio and are accretive to shareholders. We remain selective and have no specific M&A targets at this time.

