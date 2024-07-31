Release Date: July 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Klepierre (KLPEF, Financial) reported a 6% like-for-like increase in net rental income for the first half of 2024, outperforming its retail peers in Europe.

The company achieved a 5.4% growth in EBITDA, with an improvement in EBITDA margin by 60 basis points.

Footfall increased by 2% in H1 and 11.5% since June 2022, indicating strong visitor engagement.

Klepierre (KLPEF) successfully executed 900 leases, generating a 3% positive rental uplift on renewals and re-leasing.

The company has a sector-leading balance sheet, with a net debt to EBITDA ratio at a historic low of 7.3 times and a loan-to-value ratio decreased to 37.6%.

Negative Points

Despite the positive performance, the investment market remains very quiet, limiting opportunities for asset disposals.

Occupancy rates, while improved, are still suboptimal in certain markets like France and Spain due to past bankruptcies.

The company faces challenges in further improving collection rates, which are currently slightly below pre-pandemic levels.

Klepierre (KLPEF) has no specific acquisition targets for the remainder of the year, indicating potential limitations in growth opportunities.

The valuation of assets remains conservative, with appraisers lagging behind in reflecting the company's leasing performance and market conditions.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you give us any color on asset disposals this year? And are you planning to do more?

A: We have disposed of assets worth over EUR100 million at favorable conditions, 14% above book value with an average 5.5% net initial yield. While the investment market remains quiet, we continue to curate our portfolio without a specific disposal target.

Q: Can you describe your investment pipeline going forward and is there any geography more interesting?

A: We focus on our core markets: France, Italy, Iberia, and Scandinavia. We only consider opportunities in these geographies where our platform is strong and can support retailer growth.

Q: What would be your incremental firepower to make additional acquisitions?

A: We maintain a high investment grade rating and have an investment capacity of EUR700 million between 2024 and 2025, as per S&P's latest notes.

Q: Where do you see lending yields, rental uplift, and occupancy in 2024?

A: We expect to see continued improvement in occupancy, particularly in France and Spain, where we are still slightly below pre-COVID levels due to recent bankruptcies.

Q: Can you remind us of the level of disposals and acquisitions accounted for in the guidance today?

A: Our guidance includes a small amount of disposals but no acquisitions. We are in line with our budget and may do slightly more disposals, but it will not be extremely material.

Q: Is there further room to improve EBITDA margin in the next 18 months?

A: Yes, we expect to maintain tight cost control and stable costs, which should allow for continued improvement in EBITDA margin.

Q: How does the collection rate compare to pre-pandemic levels and where could it go?

A: Pre-pandemic, our collection rate was between 98.6% and 98.9%. We aim to reach around 98%, with some markets already at 99.5%.

Q: What is your outlook on capital values given the current market conditions?

A: We expect a positive market effect as long-term rates normalize. Our valuations have already seen a 2.5% increase in cash flow, offsetting a slight negative market effect.

Q: How do vendors view the higher yielding assets you acquired compared to your portfolio valuation?

A: Valuations are based on transactions between willing buyers and sellers. Our recent acquisitions were done at attractive conditions, but they do not impact our overall portfolio valuation.

Q: Have you considered acquiring listed companies trading at a discount to NAV?

A: We have the capacity for external growth but will only pursue opportunities that add value to our portfolio and are accretive to shareholders. We remain selective and have no specific M&A targets at this time.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.