Waters Corp (WAT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Revenue Decline and Resilient Recurring Revenue

Waters Corp (WAT) reports a mixed quarter with a 4% revenue decline but strong recurring revenue growth and solid margins.

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Declined 4% as reported and 4% in organic constant currency.
  • Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS): $2.63.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.40.
  • Gross Margin: Flat at 59.3%.
  • Adjusted Operating Margin: 29.2%.
  • Instruments Revenue: Declined 17%.
  • Recurring Revenue: Grew 5%.
  • Wyatt Contribution to Sales: 2% M&A contribution.
  • Free Cash Flow: $143 million after $36 million of capital expenditures.
  • Net Debt Position: Approximately $1.7 billion.
  • Full-Year Organic Constant Currency Sales Guidance: Negative 2% to negative 0.5%.
  • Full-Year Adjusted EPS Guidance: $11.55 to $11.65.
  • Third-Quarter Organic Constant Currency Sales Growth Guidance: Positive 1% to positive 3%.
  • Third-Quarter Non-GAAP EPS Guidance: $2.60 to $2.70.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Waters Corp (WAT, Financial) exceeded both top-line and bottom-line reported guidance for Q2 2024.
  • Year-over-year organic constant currency sales improved by 500 basis points compared to Q1 levels.
  • Recurring revenue grew by 5%, demonstrating resilience in the business model.
  • Wyatt acquisition delivered a 2% M&A contribution to sales, with synergies realized ahead of schedule.
  • Gross margin remained flat at 59.3%, and adjusted operating margin was solid at 29.2%.

Negative Points

  • Overall sales declined by 4% as reported and in organic constant currency terms.
  • Instrument sales declined by 17%, indicating ongoing challenges in this segment.
  • Sales in China declined in the low-teens, although this was better than expected.
  • Academic and government sales declined by 16%, reflecting weak growth in this segment.
  • The company revised its full-year 2024 sales guidance to assume a more gradual pace of improvement, indicating cautious optimism.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Good morning, Udit, and thanks for taking my question. One maybe high level on your comments about the progression in the quarter, strong finish to June, orders above revenues. Help us square what the guidance change. I don't think the guide change was a surprise. Is this just a conservatism in light of the ramp of the strong June finish order momentum commentary? Or how should we input that in light of the guide change?
A: First thing, good morning, Vijay. And thank you for the question. I think you sort of answered your own question. We just sort of taking first just a step back and a 10,000-foot view. I mean, our approach to guidance, Vijay, has not changed as we progressed through quarter on quarter, right? So we look at three different things. We, of course, look at the facts from the funnel, how the quarter is progressing, how it's ending, then we spend a lot of time looking at history. I mean, there's not that many businesses that have 20 years of data on instruments quarter on quarter, so we look at that. And the third thing we do is we talk to our customers and see what the sentiment is, how the orders are progressing, how the sales are progressing. So just to take you through that, and sorry for the long answer, but it will give you context on our philosophy and the guide. So on the fact, you're totally right. We saw -- we have seen progressive improvement from Q1 to Q2. Sales have declined less in Q2 versus Q1. And as Q2 progressed, I mean, as you will know, June is a big month for us. We saw significant momentum in June. You'll remember, in March, we talked about orders and quality of orders, and we said we'll start to see them convert into sales towards the end of Q2; exactly -- that's exactly what happened. Lot of sales momentum at the end of the quarter in June, and equally, orders growing even faster than sales. So we feel very good about where we see the funnels and what we see with the facts. Now, historically, when you look at Waters's business, we have the benefit of, as I said, 20 years of data. Especially LC, if you just look at the LC business, when it goes through trough, it is usually between four to seven quarters of negative growth. And Q2 was the seventh quarter of negative growth. So we are poised for a recovery, and we're operating at -- if you just look at Q2 on a five-year CAGR basis, it's minus 2%. And we're seeing signs of recovery in LC. So we've factored that into our thinking. And then finally, talking to customers, both of those factual pieces of evidence are verified. I spent a lot of time in the quarter in Europe and in the US with large pharma customers, in particular in China is improving. So as we look at the second half of the year, we're expecting to see improvement quarter on quarter as we go from one quarter to the other. The second half will see growth, as you rightly pointed out. We've just taken our guidance down, especially in the fourth quarter to assume a slightly lower ramp than we would see historically. So just a little bit of caution built into it. I think on a constant currency basis, it's not more than $50 million. So there's a bit of caution built into what we're seeing. And as more data emerges, you'll see us correct that. Sorry for the long answer, but I know -- I'm sure many people have the same question.
Respondent: Udit Batra, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Q: Revenues, I think, were cut maybe 3% below the implied Q4 dollar revenues. EPS roughly in line with the street. So what changed is the implied operating margins coming in better? Is there any below-the-line contribution that's driving Q4 EPS?
A: Yeah. Look, I mean, as you've seen us through last year and this year also back in '22 against inflationary pressures, our team is super resilient, and we are able to defend margin, and even during down volume cycles, we're able to expand margin. As we've discussed before, we have a set of productivity initiatives that have a very long runway, and we are able to accelerate some of them. And that reflects in sort of how we've been able to expand margin even last year. If you look at the embedded implied margin profile in our guide, our second-half margin is relatively flat versus last year. So there is not any meaningful step up in the second half versus prior year. The only thing is as we've sort of taken a more cautionary view on the guide, we will see some of the actions that we've put in place already show up in Q4, and that will help us a little bit in Q4. But other than, that second half is relatively flat versus last year.
Respondent: Amol Chaubal, Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President

Q: Great, thanks. Thanks for taking the questions, guys. Maybe just on instruments. Q2 was about in line with what your guide expected down 17%. I think you were down mid-teens. Can you just flush out a little bit LC versus MS? And how are we thinking about the updated instrument outlook for the back half of the year? And kind of what's the math to support that?
A: Yeah. So let me start, and Amol can jump in, Dan. So instruments declined about 17% in the quarter. LC was a bit modest than that, mid-teens. Mass spec declined a bit more, and TA was around minus 2%, so minus 17% in the quarter. As I mentioned earlier, we're seeing steady improvement as we went through the quarter and the funnels look extremely strong, especially on the LC front. So for the back half of the year, we're assuming that the instrument growth rate would be flat versus the previous year. So overall, second half is flat. And just to sort of go a bit beyond the numbers, and now as I mentioned earlier, the LC replacement cycle now is in the seventh quarter of its decline. We're starting to see across the globe customers initiating their replacement cycle. So we expect that to -- we expect a little bit of decline or flat growth in Q3 for LC, but in Q4, we expect the replacement cycle start to kick in, which is consistent with what we see with the funnels. So quite an exciting time just given the renewed portfolio across all the instruments as a replacement cycle begins, we feel very good about where we are sitting today.
Respondent: Udit Batra, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Q: Great, thanks. And then just China, anything changed with the guide there you were down, I think mid-teens kind of in the quarter around what the guide was. And now, what are you assuming for the full year? And is the commentary

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.