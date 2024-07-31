Release Date: July 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD, Financial) reported second quarter financial results ahead of previous guidance, reflecting positive momentum in broad-based electronics recovery.

Net sales and operating EBITDA were both up year-over-year and sequentially, with a 17% increase in operating EBITDA versus the first quarter.

The company saw strength in the semiconductor business, driven by growth in advanced technology applications, including AI.

DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) realized continued recovery trends within the consumer electronics market, driving both year-over-year and sequential growth for interconnect solutions.

Strong cash generation and related conversion of over 100% highlighted disciplined financial management, leading to a raised guidance for net sales, operating EBITDA, and adjusted EPS for the full year 2024.

Negative Points

Despite overall positive results, the Water Solutions segment experienced year-over-year declines due to distributor inventory destocking, particularly in China.

The Safety Solutions segment saw lower volumes driven mainly by channel inventory destocking for medical packaging.

Higher variable compensation expenses partially offset the gains from volume growth and cost savings.

The company faced a 1% currency headwind, which partially offset the favorable portfolio benefits from acquisitions.

The base tax rate for the quarter increased to 26.4% from 23.7% in the year-ago period, driven by certain discrete tax expenses and geographic mix in earnings.

Q & A Highlights

Q&A Highlights from DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Q: Is there any kind of inventory rebuild going on in the electronics market, or is the growth indicative of end demand?

A: Lori D Koch, CEO: The majority of the growth in the SME and ICS business was market recovery, with about $30 million of pre-buy, especially in Asia Pacific. Total AI-related sales are about $250 million, driving growth across semi and ICS businesses.

Q: Can you elaborate on the price decline in W&P?

A: Antonella Franzen, Independent Director: The price decline in W&P is due to strong pricing over the last two years, which more than compensated for cost increases. The current decline is to maintain market share.

Q: What is the normal seasonality for EBITDA, and why is the guidance only up a couple of percent?

A: Antonella Franzen, Independent Director: Normal seasonality shows a $50-$100 million decline from Q2 to Q3 and about $100 million from Q3 to Q4. This year's recovery and pre-buy in Q2 are muting the typical seasonality.

Q: What is the status of the PFS personal injury cases and the impact on liabilities?

A: Antonella Franzen, Independent Director: The court has indicated that cases not involving one of the eight medical conditions will be dismissed, reducing the number of cases from 6,000 to about 3,000. DuPont's exposure is a third of the 3-7% range of the total liability.

Q: Can you provide more detail on the sequential momentum in water and safety solutions?

A: Antonella Franzen, Independent Director: Water business is expected to be flat from Q2 to Q3, with a sequential increase in Q4 driven by project-related activity. Safety solutions, particularly medical packaging, will see sequential improvements.

Q: What is the strategic fit of the Donnatal acquisition, and what earnings contribution should be expected?

A: Antonella Franzen, Independent Director: Donnatal fits well with the Spectrum acquisition, offering cross-selling opportunities and better margins. The acquisition adds about $75 million in annual revenue.

Q: How do you expect the agencies to assign industry codes for the spin-off entities?

A: Antonella Franzen, Independent Director: DuPont will work to ensure the electronics and water businesses are assigned appropriate industry codes, moving away from the chemicals SIC code.

Q: Can you clarify the impact of the Supreme Court's decision on the Chevron case on DuPont's PFS liability?

A: Antonella Franzen, Independent Director: The decision clarifies that manufacturers of products are not responsible under Superfund laws for contamination caused by the disposal of their products by others.

Q: What is the outlook for cash flow generation, given the strong Q2 performance?

A: Antonella Franzen, Independent Director: Strong working capital performance, particularly in inventory management, contributed to better-than-expected cash flow. The company is on track to meet its 90% cash conversion target for the year.

Q: What are the expectations for utilization rates in the semiconductor business by the end of the year?

A: Lori D Koch, CEO: Utilization rates are expected to be in the high 70s overall, with advanced nodes in the low 80s and legacy nodes lower. This sets up well for 2025, with high single-digit growth expected in E&I.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.