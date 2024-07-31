Autohome Inc (ATHM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Steady Revenue Growth Amid Market Challenges

Autohome Inc (ATHM) reports a 2.2% year-over-year increase in total revenues and significant growth in NEV and data products revenue.

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenues: RMB1.87 billion, up 2.2% year-over-year.
  • Online Marketplace and Other Revenues: 33.1% of total revenue, with double-digit growth year-over-year.
  • Data Products Revenue Growth: Over 15% year-over-year.
  • NEV Revenue Growth: Nearly doubled year-over-year.
  • Adjusted Net Income: RMB572 million.
  • Adjusted Net Profit Margin: 30.6%.
  • Gross Margin: 81.5%, compared to 82% in the same period last year.
  • Operating Profit: RMB412 million, compared to RMB342 million in the same period of 2023.
  • Sales and Marketing Expenses: RMB753 million, compared to RMB824 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Product and Development Expenses: RMB315 million, compared to RMB330 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • General and Administrative Expenses: RMB118 million, compared to RMB91 million in the same period last year.
  • Non-GAAP Basic and Dilutive Earnings per Share: RMB1.18, up from RMB1.16 and RMB1.15, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2023.
  • Non-GAAP Basic and Dilutive Earnings per ADS: RMB4.72 and RMB4.71, respectively, compared to RMB4.62 and RMB4.61, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2023.
  • Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-term Investments: RMB23.47 billion as of June 30, 2024.
  • Net Operating Cash Flow: RMB452 million in the second quarter.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Autohome Inc (ATHM, Financial) reported a steady growth in net revenues, with a 2.2% year-over-year increase to RMB1.87 billion.
  • Revenues from the online marketplace and other businesses maintained double-digit growth, reaching 33.1% of total revenue.
  • The company achieved a healthy profitability with an adjusted net income of RMB5.72 billion and an adjusted net profit margin of 30.6%.
  • Autohome Inc (ATHM) expanded its new retail business reach, intensifying penetration from high-tier to low-tier cities.
  • The company continues to drive product innovation and upgrade, leveraging smart series products to introduce a comprehensive digital business management platform for dealership partners.

Negative Points

  • The ongoing price war in the auto market has lasted for over 500 days, impacting sales and profitability for automakers and dealers.
  • The used car market is under pressure due to declining new car prices, resulting in a 1% year-on-year drop in used car sales in June.
  • The inventory alert index for Chinese dealers is high, with luxury brands facing the most significant pressure.
  • More than 80% of BBA dealers failed to meet their sales goals in the first half of the year, leading to potential closures.
  • Operating expenses, including general and administrative expenses, increased compared to the same period last year, impacting overall profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Recently, we saw some luxury car brands exit the price war. What do you think is the reason behind this? Also, how will the recent government policies impact the industry?
A: The price war has lasted over 500 days, and luxury brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz have withdrawn due to declining sales, brand image concerns, and dealer profitability issues. The new government policies, including increased subsidies for NEV purchases, are expected to drive significant car consumption and benefit Autohome's NEV business.

Q: What is the latest situation in the used car market given the recent price reductions by OEMs? Have you observed any improvements?
A: The used car market is under pressure due to declining new car prices, resulting in a 1% year-on-year drop in sales in June. Despite short-term challenges, the long-term potential remains strong, and Autohome is focusing on enhancing its product offerings to support market growth.

Q: Have there been any closures of traditional ICE dealers recently, and do you expect more in the future?
A: Yes, nearly 5,000 stores have shut down in the first half of the year. This is part of an industry restructuring due to the rise of NEVs and penetration into lower-tier cities. Autohome is actively supporting dealers through new retail initiatives and digital tools.

Q: How is Autohome addressing competition from other internet platforms in the lead generation business?
A: Autohome focuses on content innovation, user experience enhancement, and expanding cooperation channels. The company leverages its expertise in the automotive vertical to offer comprehensive services throughout the car lifecycle.

Q: Given Autohome's strong cash balance and stable profits, what are the plans for potential special dividends or share buyback programs?
A: Autohome has been increasing its dividend payout over the past few years. From 2024 to 2026, the annual dividend payout will be no less than RMB1.5 billion, reflecting a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Q: What are the expansion plans for Autohome's new retail model for NEVs, particularly the satellite plan?
A: Since launching the first offline store in September 2022, Autohome has established Space stores in 28 cities and satellite stores in five cities. The satellite model aims to cover more low-tier cities, enhancing reach and coverage.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.