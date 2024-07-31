WSP Global Inc (WSPOF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Organic Growth and Raised Financial Outlook

WSP Global Inc (WSPOF) reports robust revenue growth, improved profitability, and a positive outlook for the remainder of 2024.

Summary
  • Revenue: $4 billion, up 8.5% year-over-year.
  • Net Revenue: $3 billion, up 9.1% year-over-year.
  • Organic Growth in Net Revenue: 8%.
  • Backlog: $14.7 billion, representing 11.9 months of revenue.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $520 million, up 12.6% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 17.4%, up 50 basis points from 16.9% in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted Net Earnings: $236 million or $1.89 per share, both up 21% year-over-year.
  • Cash Inflows from Operating Activities: $203 million, improved from $85 million in Q2 2023.
  • Free Cash Inflow: $75 million, an improvement of $133 million from a free cash outflow of $57 million in Q2 2023.
  • Days Sales Outstanding (DSO): 79 days.
  • Net Debt Position: 1.7 times EBITDA.
  • 2024 Financial Outlook: Net revenues expected between $11.4 billion and $11.8 billion; adjusted EBITDA expected between $2.1 billion and $2.14 billion, representing an EBITDA margin of 18.3% at midpoint; organic growth anticipated between 6% and 8%.
Release Date: July 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • WSP Global Inc (WSPOF, Financial) reported strong organic growth, particularly in the Americas, with double-digit growth in the US and Canada.
  • The company achieved a significant increase in profitability, with adjusted EBITDA up 12.6% year-over-year and a 50 basis points margin expansion.
  • WSP Global Inc (WSPOF) raised its 2024 financial outlook, reflecting confidence in sustained performance and market conditions.
  • The company completed several strategic acquisitions, including 1A Ingenieros and AKF Group, enhancing its capabilities and market presence.
  • WSP Global Inc (WSPOF) reported a superior level of free cash flow compared to the previous year, indicating strong cash management and financial health.

Negative Points

  • The Asia-Pacific region experienced lower growth, attributed to election-related slowdowns in New Zealand and broader regional challenges.
  • Margins in the EMEA region were down 60 basis points for the quarter due to project performance in one specific country.
  • Despite strong overall performance, the company faces ongoing challenges in the Asia region, which may continue to impact results.
  • The integration of large acquisitions like Wood E&I and Golder requires significant effort and resources, potentially diverting focus from other areas.
  • The company's balance sheet shows a net debt position of 1.7 times EBITDA, which, while within management's target range, indicates ongoing leverage.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Seeing strong organic growth in Canada, Americas, and EMEA, but APAC was lower. How are things looking there? Is the outlook better for the second half or the remainder of the year?
A: Alexandre L'Heureux, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: We're extremely pleased with our performance in the first half of this year. Asia is going through a rough patch, but it's a small portion of our business. North America is doing extremely well, and we believe this will continue. In New Zealand, an election slowed down infrastructure projects, but we believe this is temporary.

Q: How is the pipeline looking for mid- to larger-sized acquisitions?
A: Alexandre L'Heureux, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: We are open for business now that we have significantly derisked our transformation and ERP conversion. We are actively looking at opportunities.

Q: Could you provide more details on margin performance in EMEA and the path toward recovery in Asia?
A: Alain Michaud, Chief Financial Officer: Margins in EMEA are down 60 bps for the quarter but flat year-to-date. This is due to project performance in one specific country. We expect margin growth in EMEA for the full year. In Asia, the situation remains challenging, but Australia and New Zealand are performing well with improved productivity.

Q: What should we expect in terms of headcount additions for the remainder of the year?
A: Alexandre L'Heureux, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: We are ahead of plan regarding our hiring and have seen a significant reduction in turnover. We are well-positioned for the remainder of 2024.

Q: Can you provide some color on free cash flow expectations for Q3 and confidence in finishing the year strong?
A: Alain Michaud, Chief Financial Officer: We are pleased with the trend in Q2. Historically, Q3 is similar in terms of free cash flow and DSO, with a sharp increase in Q4. We are confident in our progress and expect to meet our targets.

Q: What are you seeing in terms of IIJA activity levels in the US? Any bottlenecks or slowdowns?
A: Alexandre L'Heureux, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: The flow is great, and we are forging ahead on all fronts, including infrastructure projects and CHIPS Act projects.

Q: Are you expecting any slowdown in activity in the US as we approach the election?
A: Alexandre L'Heureux, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: No, I don't believe the election will have an impact. WSP has performed well under both Republican and Democratic administrations.

Q: What are you seeing in terms of private sector activity in your property and buildings business?
A: Alexandre L'Heureux, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: We are seeing strong demand in data centers and healthcare, fueling growth. We are also seeing an uptick in private sector activity.

Q: Are you more excited about M&A opportunities today compared to six months ago?
A: Alexandre L'Heureux, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: Yes, we are more excited now. We have significantly derisked our transformation and are actively looking at opportunities.

Q: What are the bigger buckets of opportunities that would drive the margin higher?
A: Alexandre L'Heureux, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: Operating in good markets, running a tighter ship, benefiting from our transformation, and leveraging technology are key factors. We are focused on achieving a 20% margin profile.

