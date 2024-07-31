Release Date: July 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Option Care Health Inc (OPCH, Financial) reported a year-over-year revenue growth of 14.8%, driven by balanced growth across its portfolio.

The company successfully managed and recovered from significant challenges, including a major cyberattack and supply chain disruptions.

Gross profit increased by approximately $10 million sequentially, contributing positively to adjusted EBITDA.

The company reengaged in capital deployment efforts, repurchasing approximately $78 million of stock in the quarter.

Option Care Health Inc (OPCH) increased its revenue expectations for the year to $4.75 billion to $4.85 billion and raised the bottom end of its adjusted EBITDA expectations.

Negative Points

The Change Healthcare cyberattack and supply chain challenges negatively impacted gross profit in the second quarter.

Some advanced functionality around the revenue cycle continues to be remediated, causing inefficiencies that may persist into the third quarter.

Patient pay collections have been delayed, which remains an area of focus for the company.

The introduction of biosimilars and new therapeutic advancements pose uncertainties and potential risks to revenue and margin stability.

Despite the progress, there are still some receivables to be posted, indicating ongoing recovery efforts.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you talk about the mix in the quarter between chronic and acute therapies? Also, how should we think about the impact of biosimilars on margins?

A: Approximately 75% of our revenue was from chronic therapies, consistent with our growth trends. Biosimilars typically impact revenue more than margin dollars. We negotiate better acquisition costs to maintain margin dollars despite revenue declines. (Mike Shapiro, CFO; John Rademacher, CEO)

Q: Can you elaborate on your capital deployment strategy, particularly between share repurchases and M&A?

A: We are focused on both M&A and share repurchases. Our strong balance sheet allows us to pursue acquisition opportunities while continuing share repurchase activities. (Mike Shapiro, CFO)

Q: Can you expand on the efforts to neutralize the impact of the Change Healthcare situation?

A: We have made significant progress in reestablishing connectivity and alternative solutions. Some inefficiencies will linger into Q3, but we are ahead of schedule in our recovery efforts. (John Rademacher, CEO; Mike Shapiro, CFO)

Q: Despite disruptions, SG&A was flat year-over-year. Can you discuss cost management and expectations for the second half?

A: We continue to invest in growth initiatives while driving efficiencies. The second quarter is a good proxy for our spending levels, and we expect to maintain this discipline in the second half. (Mike Shapiro, CFO)

Q: How do you view the growth profile of the enterprise given the therapeutic advancements and market dynamics?

A: We expect the home infusion market to grow mid-single digits, and we aim to outperform with high single-digit growth. Our diversified portfolio and strong execution position us well to capitalize on market opportunities. (John Rademacher, CEO)

Q: Can you provide more details on the impact of biosimilars on gross profit per script?

A: There is no standard impact as it varies by drug and market dynamics. We focus on negotiating better acquisition costs and maintaining margin dollars despite revenue declines. (Mike Shapiro, CFO; John Rademacher, CEO)

Q: What are your thoughts on Lilly's new Alzheimer's drug and its potential impact on your pipeline?

A: We are cautiously optimistic and in active discussions with payers and manufacturers. The impact will depend on payment pathways and medical policies, but we are well-positioned to support these therapies. (John Rademacher, CEO)

Q: Can you discuss the trajectory of gross margins for new therapies like VYJUVEK?

A: New therapies typically start with lower margins, but we expect improvement over time as we build patient cohorts and negotiate advanced services. The trajectory is on track or ahead of expectations. (Mike Shapiro, CFO)

Q: How are subcutaneous formulations impacting your patient base and margins?

A: We haven't seen a significant shift to subcutaneous formulations. The impact varies by therapy and payer, but we retain patients and adjust our service model accordingly. (John Rademacher, CEO; Mike Shapiro, CFO)

Q: Can you provide an update on the expansion of infusion suites and their impact on nursing efficiency?

A: We added three new suites in the quarter, bringing the total to around 700. Infusion suites improve nurse productivity by over 20%, creating significant operational efficiencies and capacity for growth. (Mike Shapiro, CFO)

