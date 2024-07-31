Release Date: July 31, 2024

Positive Points

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR, Financial) achieved a 10.5% increase in sales from Q1 2024, reaching $91.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA improved significantly by 65% from the previous quarter, reaching $17.3 million.

The company recovered $5.1 million in historical legal costs, exceeding previous expectations.

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) maintained a healthy balance sheet with a net leverage of 1.6 times.

The company has a positive outlook for 2025, driven by innovations in CNG, bulk gas transportation modules, and the UGR-E Flameless Ration Heater.

Negative Points

Year-over-year sales were down 9.6%, indicating variable demand across markets.

The graphic arts business, which is being divested, experienced losses in 2023 and Q1 2024, impacting overall performance.

Despite improvements, the overall market remains soft, posing ongoing challenges.

Adjusted EBITDA margin for the gas cylinders segment slightly decreased to 9.8%, despite improvements in other areas.

The sale of the graphic arts business is expected to be at a lower price than previously anticipated due to its recent financial struggles.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you give us a sense of what's changed in the last three months in terms of your slightly more negative outlook?

A: Andrew Butcher, CEO: We have seen expected initial recovery in demand across certain of our elektron applications and robust performance in the gas cylinders segment. Operational optimizations have been successful. At the midpoint, we're up $0.125 on our initial guidance, mainly due to solid business execution and $5.1 million legal cost recovery.

Q: Can you talk about the CNG engine and its expected benefits?

A: Andrew Butcher, CEO: We are excited about the new CNG engine, the X15N, from Cummins. It’s expected to drive adoption of clean fuels in heavy-duty trucks. Sales of our high-performance lightweight cylinders have increased by almost $6 million year-to-date. We expect strong follow-on demand in 2025, with potential upside in Q4 2024.

Q: Is the UK plant for gas modules up and running, and what is the expected impact?

A: Andrew Butcher, CEO: The manufacturing facility is constructed, and the first module is being produced. We expect some benefit later in 2024, with significant contributions in 2025. The facility has a total capacity for $40 million of modules.

Q: Can you provide an update on the timing and pricing of the graphic arts sale?

A: Stephen Webster, CFO: The sale process is ahead of schedule, targeting completion in Q3 2024. We have adjusted the asset value, expecting a slightly lower price due to the business's past losses. However, we are confident in getting the best price through a comprehensive process.

Q: What are the key initiatives driving future growth?

A: Andrew Butcher, CEO: Key initiatives include high-pressure tank technology for CNG, new bulk gas transportation modules, and the UGR-E Flameless Ration Heater. These innovations are expected to drive significant growth starting in 2025.

