Release Date: July 31, 2024

Positive Points

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (ZWS, Financial) reported a 20% increase in adjusted EBITDA, reaching $104 million.

The company achieved a 370 basis point expansion in adjusted EBITDA margin year-over-year, now at 25.3%.

Free cash flow for the quarter was $80 million, with $61 million deployed to repurchase nearly 2 million shares.

The company has raised its full-year outlook for adjusted EBITDA margin expansion to between 200 and 250 basis points.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (ZWS) continues to see strong performance in its sustainability initiatives, with the majority of sales coming from products with sustainable attributes.

Negative Points

Sales to residential end markets were flat year-over-year, indicating potential stagnation in this segment.

The commercial end market continues to face headwinds, which may persist in the near term.

Despite overall growth, the company is experiencing some pressure in pockets of the commercial segment within non-residential markets.

The company has noted a potential 2-point headwind to overall growth due to commercial market challenges.

There is a slight anticipated decline in adjusted EBITDA margin for Q3, projected to be around 25%, down from 25.3% in Q2.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (ZWS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Q: Can you offer some finer points on what your team is seeing across institutional versus commercial non-residential verticals, the residential market, and whether you anticipate any sequential change in underlying demands through the back half?

A: Todd Adams, CEO: Commercial has been weak since 2020, and we don't expect significant changes. Institutional markets continue to show strength. Within commercial, about 40-45% is retrofit, replace, break, fix, which remains steady. We are not heavily impacted by the warehousing sector. Overall, we anticipate a 2-point headwind to our growth due to commercial market conditions.

Q: Margin performance has been strong. Can you quantify the synergy realization and discuss normalized core incrementals?

A: Todd Adams, CEO: We committed to $50 million-plus in synergies from the Elkay transaction, and the work is done. Incremental margins are closer to 35% than 30% due to structural changes and mix improvements. Supply chain actions are complete, and benefits will accrue next year.

Q: You guide to 25% EBITDA margin in Q3, implying a slight tick down. Can you explain the reasons behind this?

A: Todd Adams, CEO: There is no significant reason for the slight tick down. We are guiding with less precision. Historically, Q4 margins are lower due to seasonality and lower sales volume.

Q: Can you talk about the trends you're seeing in your business divisions like water safety, flow systems, hygienic, and drinking water?

A: Dave Pauli, CFO: No substantial changes. Each business segment is performing as expected based on their participation in the build cycle. Drinking water has some seasonality based on the school year.

Q: Can you provide color on order rates and any changes throughout the quarter or in July?

A: Todd Adams, CEO: Order rates were consistent throughout the quarter and remained steady in July, aligning with our guidance and outlook.

Q: Can you discuss your capital allocation strategy, particularly regarding share repurchases?

A: Todd Adams, CEO: We repurchase shares based on intrinsic value. We are likely to continue repurchasing shares consistently. Last year, we repurchased $125 million, and we are at $80 million year-to-date.

Q: Can you talk about major growth initiatives, especially in the drinking water business?

A: Todd Adams, CEO: We have substantial growth runway in commercial brass and flow systems. Drinking water is a key focus, with double-digit growth in the installed base and legislative support in states like Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania.

Q: Are you seeing any trend differences between the MRO side and the new build construction side of your portfolio?

A: Todd Adams, CEO: Retrofit, replace, or break, fix is steady. New build institutional is stronger than commercial and residential. Retrofit replace is growing steadily in the low-single digit range.

Q: How do you think about your market outgrowth longer term?

A: Todd Adams, CEO: Historically, our growth algorithm has been a couple of points of market, price, and outgrowth. Drinking water should grow faster than the market, contributing to mid-single digit growth.

Q: Can you discuss the margin outperformance and forward guide?

A: Todd Adams, CEO: Margin performance is driven by structural changes and continuous improvement activities, up 42% year-over-year. This relentless improvement will continue to drive margins.

Q: Can you level set us on your sourcing exposure to China and Mexico, and how you can modulate if tariffs step up?

A: Todd Adams, CEO: We have de-emphasized China in our supply chain since 2016. We are well-positioned to absorb potential tariff impacts due to our diversified supply chain.

