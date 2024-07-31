Release Date: July 31, 2024

Positive Points

Adjusted net income increased by 2.8% and adjusted EPS by 2.6%, demonstrating profitability growth.

AgTech bookings surpassed $90 million in the quarter, driving backlog up 32%, supporting strong revenue growth in the second half.

Adjusted net sales for renewables increased by 8.2% from last year, indicating strong demand for new products.

Operating cash flow generation was strong at $36 million, contributing to a robust balance sheet.

The company remains debt-free with $179 million in cash on hand and $395 million available on its revolver, providing financial flexibility.

Negative Points

Adjusted net sales were down 2%, driven by market headwinds impacting the residential and renewables businesses.

Residential segment sales decreased by 6.1% due to a slowing market and channel destocking.

Backlog for the quarter was down 4%, impacted by the timing of project bookings in renewables and a challenging year-over-year comparison.

Adjusted operating EBITDA margins for renewables decreased by 270 basis points due to a mix shift to the new 1P tracker product and related ramp learning curve.

The company had no share repurchases in the quarter, despite having $89 million authorized under its share repurchase program.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Has the destocking in the residential segment run its course, and what are your expectations for market growth for the remainder of the year?

A: We believe the destocking has settled in, and we expect to grow in the residential segment for the year. The market experienced a correction in Q2, but we have built an outlook that remains positive year-over-year. Our participation gains and customer conversions should help us outpace the overall market in the second half.

Q: Do you still expect 2025 to be the year when revenue in the renewables segment starts to ramp meaningfully?

A: We anticipate that some of the current regulatory and trade challenges will be resolved over time, which should reduce the choppiness in the market. While permitting and interconnectivity issues may persist, we expect the situation to improve, leading to a more stable environment for growth in 2025.

Q: What are the keys to generating consistent double-digit margins in the renewables and AgTech segments?

A: For AgTech, the key is the volume of bookings, which has started to materialize into sales and profitability. For renewables, the focus is on ramping up the 1P tracker product and improving supply chain efficiency. We expect sequential improvement in both segments' margins in the second half of the year.

Q: Can you walk us through the confidence you have around the timing of AgTech sales ramping up in the near term?

A: The projects we have signed are already active, with significant activity starting in June. This momentum will continue into the second half, supported by a strong backlog. The cadence of project starts and the volume of new bookings give us confidence in our second-half outlook.

Q: What are your plans for deploying the strong free cash flow and cash on the balance sheet?

A: We are actively pursuing M&A opportunities, particularly in the residential segment. We also have an $89 million share repurchase program in place. Our focus is on deploying cash for strategic acquisitions while maintaining flexibility for opportunistic share repurchases.

Q: Can you quantify the impact of regulatory issues on renewables orders?

A: Approximately 20% of our renewables business continues to be impacted by regulatory and trade issues. This has caused some delays in bookings and orders, but we expect sequential improvement in both top and bottom lines as we navigate these challenges.

Q: How do you see the regulatory environment affecting renewables in the near term?

A: The regulatory environment is causing some customers to pause projects due to uncertainties around tariffs and trade investigations. However, we expect some of these issues to be resolved by the end of the year, which should reduce the impact on our business.

Q: What is the expected revenue ramp for AgTech in the second half of the year?

A: We expect a significant increase in AgTech revenue in the second half, driven by the strong backlog and new project starts. The business was up 30% in June compared to May, and we anticipate this momentum to continue.

Q: How do you expect the renewables segment to perform in the third and fourth quarters?

A: The third and fourth quarters are traditionally the strongest for renewables. We have good coverage for sales in the second half and expect sequential improvement in both revenue and profitability.

Q: What are the main drivers for margin improvement in the second half?

A: Margin improvement will be driven by increased volumes in AgTech and the ramp-up of the 1P tracker product in renewables. We expect better execution and efficiency in both segments, leading to improved profitability.

