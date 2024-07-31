Release Date: July 31, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX, Financial) reported a 100% current loan portfolio with no vibrated loans, indicating strong credit quality.

The company has maintained robust liquidity with over $389 million in cash and undrawn credit capacity.

Net interest margin increased to $27.5 million from $26.8 million in the prior quarter, reflecting improved financial performance.

Distributable earnings were $22.3 million or $0.28 per share, covering the $0.24 dividend by 1.17 times.

The company received $186 million in repayments during the second quarter, including significant office loan repayments, which strengthens its balance sheet.

Negative Points

The real estate sector continues to lag relative to the broader market rally, indicating potential challenges ahead.

Acquisition activity remains modest compared to peak levels, reflecting a cautious investment environment.

Elevated front-end interest rates continue to pressure certain real estate capital structures.

The company had no new loan originations during the quarter, which could impact future growth.

Book value declined by $0.41 per share to $11.40, partly due to the delivery of 2.6 million common shares relating to a warrant exercise.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Doug, you mentioned widening CMBS spreads driving more demand for your floating rate products. Is this helping populate your post-2Q pipeline? Can you provide more color around that?

A: Yes, we have seen a meaningful spread tightening in the CMBS market from January to June, followed by a widening in June due to oversupply. This has driven more activity in our pipeline, as borrowers now seek floating rate loans outside the CMBS market. We expect this trend to continue into the second half of the year.

Q: Can you put some numbers around how the pipeline today compares to where it was at the beginning of either 2Q or the start of the year?

A: We are seeing a tremendous amount of deals across various property types. Our pipeline has increased by about 50% from its lows in Q4 of last year, largely driven by the pullback in CMBS and increased borrower demand for floating rate financing.

Q: How does your appetite for new investments balance against expected repayments in the second half of the year? Will the portfolio size increase, stay the same, or decrease?

A: We remain highly selective in new investments, focusing on multifamily and other housing-related opportunities. We expect some repayment activity, particularly in multifamily, as capital markets loosen up. The pace of repayments will depend on both micro and macro factors, including financial conditions and borrower demand.

Q: Are there any second-half events or milestones that will be instrumental for your four-rated loans? Any update on the San Antonio loan?

A: We are closely monitoring our four-rated loans and working with borrowers to ensure they commit the necessary capital. Regarding the San Antonio loan, we filed a notice of foreclosure but postponed the sale as the borrower infused more capital. This situation will continue to evolve over the next few months.

Q: Can you talk about the REO assets and which ones are potentially the biggest drags on earnings?

A: We own five REO properties, with the multifamily property contributing positively to NOI. Two office properties in California are breakeven and are the focus of our evaluation for potential capital investment or sale. We expect to have more clarity on these assets by Thanksgiving.

Q: The CECL reserve came down by $4 million to $5 million. Was this due to payoffs in the quarter?

A: The reduction was due to three factors: a decrease in total loan UPB, improved macroeconomic assumptions, and solid operating performance of our collateral. These factors collectively contributed to the decline in our CECL reserve.

Q: As the portfolio starts to rebuild, how should we think about building the general reserve?

A: The CECL reserve reflects expected losses over the life of the loan. Given the current credit market, with lower entry points and better risk profiles, we expect the rate to be lower than in previous years. Historical loan loss estimates prior to COVID may provide a useful benchmark.

Q: Any final comments on the overall market and TRTX's positioning?

A: We are well-positioned with a solid balance sheet, ample liquidity, and a best-in-class global real estate investment platform. We remain highly selective in new investments and are prepared to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.